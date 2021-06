Interview with Francesca Emanuele, a Peruvian sociologist, research assistant at American University in Washington, D.C., conducted by Scott Harris

Francesca Emanuele discusses the presidential election in Peru won by Pedro Castillo amid, accusations of “fraud,” by his hard-right opponent Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the jailed 1990s president Alberto Fujimori. She’ll also assess the prospect of a wave of electoral victories for the left across Latin America.

Emanuele is also a regular columnist for the progressive Peruvian publication, Wayka