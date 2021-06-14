Trump DOJ Subpoena of Journalists and House Members Phone Data Provokes Demand for Investigation Constitutional attorney

Interview with John Bonifaz, Co-Founder and President of Free Speech For People, conducted by Scott Harris

John Bonifaz provides analysis on news reports revealing that the Trump Department of Justice seized phone records of journalists and at least two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee. He’ll talk about the issues of accountability and justice for Trump administration lawbreakers.

