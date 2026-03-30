Texas State University history professor Tom Alter talks about his termination from the university without due process for remarks he made at a socialist conference in his capacity as a private citizen. Alter also talks about his legal battle defending free speech and academic freedom important to all educators and citizens — as well as his national speaking tour, including events in Connecticut in April.
Tenured Texas Professor Fights His Termination for Defending Free Speech and Academic Freedom
Interview with Tom Alter, a tenured professor of history at Texas State University, conducted by Scott Harris