Tenured Texas Professor Fights His Termination for Defending Free Speech and Academic Freedom

Interview with Tom Alter, a tenured professor of history at Texas State University, conducted by Scott Harris

History professor Tom Alter

Texas State University history professor Tom Alter talks about his termination from the university without due process for remarks he made at a socialist conference in his capacity as a private citizen. Alter also talks about his legal battle defending free speech and academic freedom important to all educators and citizens — as well as his national speaking tour, including events in Connecticut in April.

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