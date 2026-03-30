Veterans Group Offers Guidance to Military Service Members Resisting Illegal Iran War Orders

Gerry Condon assesses the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran from the perspective of veterans and active-duty service members, some of whom are now seeking advice on how to follow the protocol to disobey illegal orders and apply for conscientious objector status.
Condon is a Vietnam-era veteran and war resister, former president and current national board member of Veterans For Peace.
SCOTT HARRIS: Yes.
SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah. No, go right ahead. I think that’s great.
GERRY CONDON: Come on all, you big, strong men. Uncle Sam needs your help again. He’s got himself in a terrible jam. Way down yonder in Iran. So put down your books and pick up a gun. We’re going to have a whole lot of fun. And it’s one, two, three. What are we fighting for? Don’t ask me I don’t give a damn. Next stop is Iran. And it’s five, six, seven. Open up the pearly gates. Well, there ain’t no time to wonder why. Whoo-pee, we all going to die.
SCOTT HARRIS: You got a career in music coming up, Gerry. Thank you.
Trump and Netanyahu both have nuclear weapons at their disposal and they’re both desperate enough and crazy enough to use them. So that’s why Veterans for Peace has been calling on members of the military, our sisters and brothers, children and grandchildren, to refuse illegal orders to participate in this illegal war, to do the right thing by the Constitution and to do the right thing for their own survival and welfare.
So Veterans for Peace has been putting up billboards outside military bases around the country, calling on people to refuse illegal orders and directing them to places like the Center on Conscience and War, which can help people get discharged as even “honorably discharged as conscientious objectors.” And I’ve got a phone number here I can share with people a little bit later.
SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah, we certainly want to do that. And yeah, I want to talk about conscientious objectors and what the obstacles that face people who face a moral quandary about participating in an illegal war. But I wanted to ask you, before we get there, on the question that you mentioned a moment ago. Why do you think the United States, Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, the self-declared secretary of war, didn’t have the common sense to prepare for what everyone in the world had expected might be Iran’s reaction to an US-Israeli war on their homeland and certainly the assassination of their leaders. And that would be the closing down of the Strait of Hormuz as a leverage point, really for the entire world in terms of price spike of oil and an interruption in supply of oil all over the globe. What do we owe that lack of preparedness to, do you think?
Trump had a nice, pretty easy time with his attack on Venezuela and somehow thought he was convinced by … I’m told, by Mossad, the head of Israeli intelligence, Mossad, convinced both Netanyahu and Trump that the Iranian regime was just … the Islamic Republic was just a house of cards and just a little bit of a blow would kill their supreme leader, their religious and spiritual leader and political leader, and a lot of other leadership. The whole regime would collapse. Well, that’s turned out not to be true at all.
So they’re just not living in the real world. But I have to also comment, Scott, that’s what the mainstream media and a lot of the politicians are talking about. Why weren’t they more prepared? Why didn’t they realize that Iran would shut down the Strait of Hormuz, et cetera? And while that is an important question, it kind of avoids the question of the legality and immorality of this war. It’s a blatant war of aggression. It’s totally illegal. It’s a violation of the U.N. charter and it’s a violation of the U.S. Constitution as well.
It’s mass murder for whom? For Netanyahu and the Zionists who are carrying out genocide in Palestine and for U.S. imperial interest control of oil and to make the billionaires even more powerful and more rich at the expense of everybody else. And they’re really risking … They’re over their head this time, but unfortunately this war could bring them down, but there’s a danger they bring the rest of us down with them. So it’s a very, very dangerous moment. And I was really encouraged to see the No Kings marches and rallies around the country this weekend where the question of the war in Iran was a major question at every single rally, even though the national leadership and some of the Democratic party leadership of Indivisible wanted to play down the war and focus on domestic issues, such as, of course, the fascist stormtroopers of ICE terrorizing cities around the country. Those are really important issues.
But people made the connections between the rising fascism and authoritarianism in the U.S. and the emergence of even more aggressive imperialism and militarism around the world. And so this is the most unpopular war at this stage of the war, this early in the war, than any war in U.S. history. So hopefully we will see a lot of resistance both within the military and around the country beyond just the No Kings marches and rallies for people to continue to mobilize and continue to press the Congress, which has unfortunately taken a break right now. They were on the verge of submitting another war powers resolution when the Democrats decided to hold off and let things play out for a couple weeks while they’re back in their districts, not in Congress. So that’s a real problem. The opposition among the mainstream Democrats is a lot stronger than what we see manifesting in Congress.
SCOTT HARRIS: We’re speaking with Jerry Condon, Vietnam War veteran and war resister, former president and current national board member of Veterans for Peace. Gerry, I wanted to ask you about Veterans for Peace issuing a call for their members, friends and allies to resist this dangerous and illegal war while offering support to members of the military who decide to refuse illegal orders and resist participating in what many Americans believe is an illegal and immoral war. What kind of support is being offered—legal counseling help in applying for help for applying for conscientious objector status? Do we have any sense of how many members of the U.S. military may be now seeking assistance to opt out of this war in Iran?
SCOTT HARRIS: Well said, Gerry. I’ll just end with this. We’re almost out of time, but Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, the self-declared secretary of war, he prayed at the Pentagon just over the weekend and he prayed for U.S. troops to deliver overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy. Remarks that were condemned by Pope Leo. And Pope Leo said, “God refuses the prayers of leaders who have hands full of blood” in what appeared to be a direct rebuke from Pope Leo to many Trump administration officials, including “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, who’ve invoked religious rhetoric to justify their war with Iran. Almost turning this into a holy war. It’s really obscene and despicable.
SCOTT HARRIS: Jerry, thanks for spending time with us on Counterpoint tonight. Appreciate all the important work you do and veterans—
SCOTT HARRIS: Veteransforpeace.org is where people can get more info, what we’ve been talking about tonight, right? Okay. Jerry, thank you. We’ll stay in touch.