Texas Judge Bans an Abortion Drug Based on Ideology Not Science

Interview with Pema Levy, a reporter with Mother Jones magazine, conducted by Scott Harris

Pema Levy discusses the important issues covered in her recent article, “The Shocking Lack of Science in the Ruling Banning a Common, Safe Abortion Drug,” and the fight now to restore access to Mifepristone that is used in more than half of all US abortions — as well as the future of America’s federal system where the FDA has the final word on approving pharmaceutical drugs.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary