Pema Levy discusses the important issues covered in her recent article, “The Shocking Lack of Science in the Ruling Banning a Common, Safe Abortion Drug,” and the fight now to restore access to Mifepristone that is used in more than half of all US abortions — as well as the future of America’s federal system where the FDA has the final word on approving pharmaceutical drugs.
Texas Judge Bans an Abortion Drug Based on Ideology Not Science
Interview with Pema Levy, a reporter with Mother Jones magazine, conducted by Scott Harris