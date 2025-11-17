Trump Drowning in Epstein Files Scandal

Heather Digby Parton talks about her recent commentary, “Donald Trump’s Enemies List Keeps Growing,” the Epstein files controversy, his increasing number of “pay-to-play” pardons and convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists pardoned by Trump who have since been re-arrested for new crimes including child molestation, sexual abuse and threats to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: My pleasure. I’m glad to be here.

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: Well, it’s actually, it’s not even a newsletter. You don’t have to subscribe. You can just go to my site, which is digbysblog.net, and we post seven days a week on there. There’s always something new, and feel free to come on over and just check it out anytime you feel like getting some old-time blogger insights on what’s going on in this modern Trump era.

We're going to be talking about a couple of those as well tonight. One titled, "Donald Trump's Enemies List Keeps Growing" and a subsequent article titled, "Donald Trump is Relishing His Pardon Power and Using It."

But I first wanted to take a look at one of the issues you looked at on Trump’s U-turn. I did want to get to the enemies list and they seems to be adding names to it just within the last couple of days. Please discuss Trump’s fairly dramatic turnaround yesterday when after months of opposing the Department of Justice release of the Epstein files in which Trump has reportedly mentioned hundreds or more times. Now he told reporters in the Oval Office he supports the release of the Epstein files. You had some interesting insight as to what’s changed.

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: Well, he is anything but a person who is subject to shame. So being a hypocrite is just part of who he is. And he just shifted dramatically on this yesterday. But it came in as the word was coming down that they were losing Republican Congress people by the dozens on this issue and that he was going to lose that fight and Trump can’t stand to lose. So basically, he just jumped in front of the parade and decided to say, “Oh, I’ve been for this all along.” And my suspicion is that I heard some comments from Speaker Mike Johnson in which he’s saying he hopes the Senate will change it.

There’s something afoot there that whatever this particular law is or order that they are going to be voting on, there’s something in there that they don’t like. And so Johnson says he wants to tal that he’s hoping the Senate will change something. I’m not sure what that is, but we’ll find out soon enough because the vote does look like it’s going to be very lopsided. It’s going to be a large majority. And so Trump just basically decided that he was going to go with it. And I think part of that story is — we’ll talk about the enemies list in a minute — but the latest enemy on his list is none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene, of all people, who he has now gone after ruthlessly on Truth Social and calling her names, calling her a traitor, because she’s been pushing hard for this Epstein stuff. And it’s not just that she’s been pushing hard on the ACA subsidies being extended, on the cost of living, on a lot of things. And he basically just decided to go after her. And he says he’s going to back a primary challenger.

And so I read a thing today from JV Last at the Bulwark. I don’t know if anybody reads The Bulwark, but it’s got some pretty good stuff. And he said today that he thinks that the reason this happened is because the whole Epstein file thing, it comes out of a big conspiracy on the right. And that’s where Marjorie Taylor Greene comes from, the whole QAnon thing. And that was always about this big international cabal of pedophiles and Hillary Clinton and Pizzagate and all this stuff was part of that. So when the Epstein files thing happened, it kind of hit them over the head with a two by four, because suddenly here it was, right? They’d been talking about this conspiracy for years, and suddenly here comes this story that did implicate all these people. Where this becomes a problem for Donald Trump, beyond the obvious, of course, which is that he was great friends with Epstein and is all over the files, no doubt, certainly all over the emails that we just saw released last week. But the problem for Trump, according to JV Last is that conspiracy theories, you’re either in or you’re out, you’re a believer or you’re not. And Trump’s on both sides of that. He’s always been kind of the conspiracy theorist president buying into all this stuff. That’s one of the reasons why he’s so beloved by his MAGA following. And on this one, he’s in the conspiracy. So he’s been on the back foot here this whole time. He’s just does not seem to be able to find any place to control it. And I don’t think he still is, even though he’s now saying that he’ll sign the bill. I mean, everybody knows he could release the files tomorrow if he wanted to, but he clearly does not want them to come out. And that just of course spurs more suspicion that there’s something going on there. So I thought that was an interesting sort of look at that. I don’t know if this indicates that there’s a real, this particular thing indicates there’s a real break within MAGA. There is a real break within MAGA, but it’s not this, it’s about Nazis and non-Nazis. There’s the big break in MAGA. Tut this one, I’m not sure if it signals it, but I do think that his attempt here to try and bring himself back into the MAGA-fold is an indication that something has gone very, very much awry among his own followers. SCOTT HARRIS: I’ve been reading and I had some thoughts myself, of course, on the fact that the House and Senate could pass legislation to release the Epstein files. But of course, Trump has the veto power and it’s almost certain that the House and Senate would not muster the two-thirds votes in each house to override his veto. So this may be a deadend anyway.

But the other thing I heard was there is another way out for Trump, given the fact that he just within the last day or two called for new investigations of former President Clinton, JP Morgan Chase, Democratic funder, Reid Hoffman and former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, who have been mentioned as being part of the Epstein files. Now, if those investigations are opened by Trump’s Department of Justice, that would mean they have an out to say we cannot release the files because there are current ongoing investigations happening. And, of course, there could have been investigations all during his first administration and certainly in these last six months. But this is a convenient way to stop the release, is it not?

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: Absolutely. And there’s no doubt in my mind that that’s exactly why he did that. Because look, as I said before, he could release these right now if he wanted to. He has not shown any reticence to ordering the Department of Justice to do anything he wants it to, and they have not shown any kind of reluctance to follow his orders. So he could certainly do that. And he’s not doing that. And I do agree that this whole thing about the new investigation that he’s ordered and Pam Bondi, the attorney general saluting smartly and saying, “Yes, sir, I’ll get right on that,” is definitely setting that up.

And interestingly, the part about that that he’s so completely obsessed with about Clinton and JP Morgan and all the rest of them, and Reid Hoffman, I guess Larry Summers—he says they’re all Democrats, and so they’re the ones he said all day today, he was saying in press appearances, “This is a Democrat problem, it’s a Democrat.”

Well, who was a Democrat when all this was taking place, Donald Trump, because he used to be one. So I don’t think that’s really the great excuse that he thinks it is. And in any case, last July, the Department of Justice came out with a big report that said that they had looked at all this, they had thoroughly investigated everything they had. They went over and they did, they sent in like 100 and some FBI agents to go and comb through the files in some site out in Maryland. And I don’t know if they looked at all the videos or what they did, but they actually did have people doing it and they came out and said there was nothing in there, and there was no reason to pursue any third parties. That they found no evidence, nothing that would “predicate any kind of investigation on any third parties.” That was just four months ago. And so now they’re going to do a big investigation on all these people. The whole thing is just a setup. Try to keep the files out of the hands of the people. I dunno about you, but I am not thinking there’s going to be any big release of any files anytime soon. Maybe I’m just being a cynic. SCOTT HARRIS: Well, the doublespeak is not surprising, but I wonder if, as you alluded to earlier, whether Trump’s big supporters out there all these years are going to kind of just accept all this as a rationale for not releasing the …

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: I don’t think they are. I honestly don’t think they are. I mean, I don’t know how much that affects his standing among his people, whether or not this is sort of a discreet issue that they disagree with him on, but everything else is terrific and he’s wonderful in every other way. I don’t know that, I mean, that’s one of the interesting things about observing Marjorie Taylor Greene because there’s nobody more MAGA than her, right? I mean, she was the ultimate avatar of the movement and didn’t even really get involved in politics until MAGA came along. I think she, in 2018, was like the first time she ever paid any attention. So the fact that she’s not just doing Epstein, that’s kind of where it started, but she’s moved over now. She’s talking about affordability. She’s picked up this whole populist mantle and she’s always been a big America First thing, first person.

So when Trump now is looking at potentially invading Venezuela and doing all this stuff down in the Caribbean and in Eastern Pacific with his drug war, that does not sit well with her at all. So if she is indicative of any part of the MAGA movement that is sort of sees themselves as purists, real MAGA, however you want to define that, I did suggest that this whole thing, this whole thing could end up dividing him from his people, which may be why he seems so panicked right now with the Epstein thing. All today, when he was talking about this whole thing to the press, he kept saying, “Alright, we can do the Epstein thing. We’ve got it. We’ll go ahead and release the files, but don’t talk about it because we want to talk about how great I am and how great everything’s going.” Only Trump would say something like that, but that’s what he’s concerned with, I think, is that it’s that not only is it dominating everything, but it’s making … maybe he’s worried that his own followers are having second thoughts as they’re seeing everything else. SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah, absolutely. As they open up their potential bill next January for their healthcare insurance. Wow, that’s a stunner really. We’re speaking with Heather Digby Parton columnist for Salon.com, and she also runs the daily blog at Digby’s Hullabaloo. This is Counterpoint. My name is Scott Harris here and listener-sponsored WPKN in Bridgeport and Heather, as you wrote about, there’s a long list of Trump’s perceived political enemies who he’s demanded his Attorney General Pam Bondi prosecute. And on the other hand, Trump is using his pardon power to reverse the convictions of over a 1,000 supporters, including the 1,500 or so MAGA insurgents, i surrectionists, who he incited to storm the Capitol to reverse his 2020 election loss. Of course, that happened on Jan. 6, 2021. This is all of a piece of authoritarianism. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a noted historian on fascism and authoritarianism, talks about how of these dictators, they blatantly use their power to punish their enemies and protect their friends. Trump is following that playbook very closely. HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: Very closely. I mean, it is by the book. The assault on the rule of law that we are watching happen. And of course, part of that authoritarianism is always in the name of enforcing the law, right? They’re always kind of walking around going, we’ve got to deal with the criminals and the communists, and God knows whatever else, whoever the “other” is in the enemy. But basically, it’s a complete devolution of the rule of law as we have known it and it’s coming from a dozen different directions. So far, the judiciary, at least at the lower levels and at the mid-upper level—save the Supreme Court—have been holding the line pretty well. We don’t know about the Supreme Court yet. They’ve done some things that really indicated that they were going to go the other way and join the authoritarian onslaught because of the way that they’ve dealt with the emergency docket and giving Trump the benefit of the doubt on almost every case, which is not the way it’s supposed to go.

Normally, you stick with the status quo and then say, come and present your case to us at the Supreme Court and we’ll decide if it needs to change. They’ve not been doing that. So it makes anyone observing this very suspicious of how they’re going to rule on the big cases when they get to them. Having said that, that hasn’t happened yet, but at the rest of the judiciary, has been pretty good. Other than that, we have watched a capitulation across the board on every elite institution in the United States to this. They’re subjecting themselves gladly. In some cases, the blackmail, the bribery. They’re paying the president money into his own pocket in order to get favors from the government. That’s what I would say the media companies have done with these quote “settlements” like CBS and ABC, paying money to Donald Trump personally on cases without any merit in order to pave the way for their mergers and various issues they have before the government. The law firms, the universities, you can name ’em across the board. Corporations have capitulated to this.

And then you see Trump just blatantly using the Department of Justice, which is absolutely crumbling under this administration. The piece I wrote that you referenced, I noted that Carol Leonnig, I think most people who follow this kind of stuff know who she is. She’s an investigative journalist formerly with the Washington Post, and I think she’s now with MSNBC and she just wrote a book. It’s about the sort of crumbling of the Department of Justice and whatever integrity that it once had. And when I first read the picked up the book, I thought it was about the current situation. It’s not. It’s about the first Trump administration, which I found very surprising. And it started then and there were still some backstops that kind of kept it going. And then the Biden administration came in and Merrick Garland and his people in his very gentlemanly way went out of his way to sort of insist that things go back to the sort of deliberate, very cautious, very studied way of doing things, following the norms to the absolute “T”, always giving the benefit of the doubt to the presidency. And it was a disaster because it ended up delaying all the cases and it ended up rewarding people who didn’t deserve to be rewarded. And it’s brought us to where we are now. It is a travesty, and it’s very, very, very disturbing. It’s exactly what you say. I mean, this is the authoritarian playbook. Absolutely. And it’s scary to see this happening before our eyes. SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah, no, it is. And I was thinking about tariffs. Tariffs are another great opportunity to grift and to blackmail companies to say, “Hey, do something for me and I’ll take this tariff off.” And Trump is the sole decision maker on these tariffs. He wakes up one morning, he says, “Hey, a tariff on this, a tariff on that. I don’t like this. I like this.” It’s insane. There’s no rationale. It’s hard to even use words to describe what we’re living through.

HEATHER DIGBY PARTON: It’s hard to wrap your mind around this to see this full on assault on our system of government and on America’s place in the world. I mean, look, just take Venezuela and what he’s doing down there. I mean, it’s outrageous. What about sending the border patrol into Charlotte, North Carolina yesterday, and then just, this is the kind of thing that’s happening as we’re watching it unfold, and yet this man that’s at the head of it is anything…he’s not an idea, ideologue. It’s not about that. He doesn’t have a program that he’s trying to, it’s not like he has, I don’t know, national socialism or communism or something like that, that he believes in, and he really wants to see work. This is all about him. I mean, this is banana republic level. It’s just one guy and the people around him and they’re all grifting and making millions of dollars, or billions of dollars, I should say. So it’s very, very, it’s a very disturbing, overwhelming kind of time that we’re living through here.

