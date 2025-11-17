Jennifer Loewenstein discusses the situation in Gaza and the West Bank that has been mostly absent from news coverage since the ceasefire was signed on Oct. 9, as well as the important current debate in the UN Security Council over the control and composition of an international force that would be deployed to Gaza.
The Dire Situation for Palestinians Living in Post-Ceasefire Gaza
Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris