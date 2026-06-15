Trump Says Iran Peace Deal is Real This Time

Interview with Jennifer Loewenstein, former associate director of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted by Scott Harris

strait of hormuz

Jennifer Loewenstein assesses the announcement that the U.S. and Iran reached an initial agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and further extend a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war; how Israel’s ongoing attacks and invasion of Lebanon could derail this peace deal; and the lasting impact of Donald Trump’s war will have on America’s standing in the world.

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