Trump’s Attack on Mail-In Voting Could Disenfranchise More Republicans Than Democrats

Nick Licata talks about his recent Counterpunch article, “Trump’s Restrictions on Mail-In Voting Will Reduce the Republican Vote,” and share his views on Trump’s other plans to subvert the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. Licata, has served five terms on the Seattle City Council and has been named the progressive municipal official of the year by The Nation and is the founding board chair of Local Progress, a national network of 1,000 progressive municipal officials.

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