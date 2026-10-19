As Iran War Enters 9th Month, U.S. Peace Movement Missing in Action

Interview with Frida Berrigan, a long-time activist and author of “It Runs In The Family: On Being Raised by Radicals and Growing Into Rebellious Motherhood”, conducted by Scott Harris

Frida Berrigan, an activist who lives in southeastern Connecticut and opposes the ever-stretching shadow of militarism, talks about her recent commentary, “Where Are the Iran War Protests?” She notes that despite a wildly unpopular war with Iran, a mass protest movement for peace hasn’t materialized — at least in the ways we’ve been taught to recognize.