U.S. Doctors Describe the Catastrophic Gaza Civilian Death Toll They Witnessed

Interview with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma and critical care surgeon, and Dr. Ayaz Pathan, an emergency room physician, conducted by Scott Harris

Doctors treating gaza children, victims of Israel's genocide

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and Dr. Ayaz Pathan discuss their experiences working as physicians in Gaza; the ongoing slaughter and starvation of Palestinian civilians there; and their understanding of the mission of the Israeli-U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in distributing food that has resulted in hundreds of lives lost and the U.S. role in Israel’s 21 month-long Gaza war.

