Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and Dr. Ayaz Pathan discuss their experiences working as physicians in Gaza; the ongoing slaughter and starvation of Palestinian civilians there; and their understanding of the mission of the Israeli-U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in distributing food that has resulted in hundreds of lives lost and the U.S. role in Israel’s 21 month-long Gaza war.
U.S. Doctors Describe the Catastrophic Gaza Civilian Death Toll They Witnessed
Interview with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma and critical care surgeon, and Dr. Ayaz Pathan, an emergency room physician, conducted by Scott Harris