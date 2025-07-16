Between The Lines – July 16, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 16, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 16, 2025Victor Pickard: Corporate Media’s Surrender to Trump a Wake-up Call for Urgent Reforms Needed to Save Journalism, DemocracyKali Holloway: Trump is Carrying Out an Explicitly White Supremacist Policy AgendaJonathan Kuttab: Can Israelis and Palestinians Find a Way to Live Together?Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 16, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary