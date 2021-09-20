Tom Collina talks about an account in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book that Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and chief military aide to the president, fearful that Trump was unstable took steps to ensure the Pentagon could prevent Trump from launching a politically-driven war, and called Chinese leaders to ease concern that Trump was planning an attack prior to the presidential election. He’ll discuss his work to prevent future presidents from having the unilateral decision-making power to launch a nuclear holocaust.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary