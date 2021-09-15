Between The Lines – Sept. 15, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 15, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 15, 2021Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Pro-Trump Insurrectionists Demonstrating on 9/18 Continue to Threaten DemocracyJustin Wagner: Study: Armed Right-Wing Protesters Risk Escalation of ViolenceKristen Breitweiser: After 20 Years of Pressure, Biden Declassifies FBI Report Revealing New Saudi-9/11 ConnectionsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 15, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary