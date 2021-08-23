Jake Johnston discusses the current situation in Haiti after the devastating earthquake struck the island on Aug. 14, further damage caused by tropical storm Grace on Aug. 16, and the earlier July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Johnston will review how our nation and listeners can provide meaningful assistance to the Haitian people during this time of crisis.
Urgent Aid Needed as Haiti Confronts Multiple Crises
Interview with Jake Johnston, a senior research associate with the Center for Economic and Policy Research, conducted by Scott Harris