Interview with Sauda Baraka, chairwoman of the Bridgeport Working Families Party Town Committee and Joanne Kennedy, Working Families Party Bridgeport team coordinator, conducted by Scott Harris

Sauda Baraka and Joanne Kennedy discuss the WFP campaign to win seats on the Bridgeport City Council and “bring a new generation of leaders turning the page on the self-dealing, corrupt policies of the current administration.”

Baraka was also former chairwoman of the Bridgeport, Connecticut Board of Education.