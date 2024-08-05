Venezuela’s Election Outcome Disputed by Opposition and Biden Administration

Steve Ellner discusses the results of Venezuela’s July 28th election, U.S./regional response to President Maduro’s claim of victory and opposition protests; as well as some of the issues in his recent North American Congress on Latin America article, “What the Mainstream Media Isn’t Saying About Venezuela’s María Corina Machado.”

Ellner is also a retired professor at Venezuela’s Universidad de Oriente, where he taught since 1977. His most recent book edited is Latin America’s Radical Left: Challenges and Complexities of Political Power in the Twenty-First Century.