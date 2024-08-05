Venezuela’s Election Outcome Disputed by Opposition and Biden Administration

Interview with Steve Ellner, associate managing editor of the publication Latin American Perspectives, conducted by Scott Harris

venezuela

Steve Ellner discusses the results of Venezuela’s July 28th election, U.S./regional response to President Maduro’s claim of victory and opposition protests; as well as some of the issues in his recent North American Congress on Latin America article, “What the Mainstream Media Isn’t Saying About Venezuela’s María Corina Machado.”

Ellner is also a retired professor at Venezuela’s Universidad de Oriente, where he taught since 1977. His most recent book edited is Latin America’s Radical Left: Challenges and Complexities of Political Power in the Twenty-First Century.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary