World Ignores Israel’s Mass Murder of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza

Interview with Seraj Assi, a Palestinian writer living in Washington, DC, and author of "My Life As An Alien," conducted by Scott Harris

Seraj Assi discusses the important issues examined in his recent Jacobin article, “Israel Is Slaughtering Journalists with No Consequences,” and other issues related to the war in Gaza, rising violence in the occupied West Bank and the recent Israeli assassinations of the political leader of Hamas, and a Senior Hezbollah commander, that could explode into a wider Middle East war.