White Supremacist Trump Allies Threaten Intimidation and Violence at Election Polls

Adele Stan talks about Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn White supremacists during the first presidential debate, and instead blamed “antifa and the left” for violence, while asking the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” She’ll also discuss Trump’s refusal to agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election, the threat of violence by his supporters at polling places on election day, and possible efforts to stop the vote count in battleground states in the days that follow.

