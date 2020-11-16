2020 Gandhi Peace Award Honors Syrian Humanitarian Aid Workers

Stanley Heller talks about the Gandhi Peace Award ceremony on Saturday, November 21st which this year will be given jointly to Syrian-American Dr. Zaher Sahloul of Chicago and Mayson Almisri of the Syria Civil Defense, honoring the brave work of Syrian medical and rescue workers. The public worldwide may view the ceremony on Zoom without charge. The link to register is at the website PEPeace.org.

