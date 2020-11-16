Trump Mass Firings at Pentagon: Retribution for “Disloyalty,” or Preparations for A Coup?

Interview with Mel Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman talks about Trump and the Republican Party’s refusal to concede their election loss to Biden/Harris, mass firings at the Pentagon, what it may mean and concern about Trump’s possible plan for disruptive foreign policy moves in Afghanistan and/or Iran.

Goodman is also an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University with a previous 42-year government career at the CIA and State Department. Author of the just-published book, “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump.”