Future of Healthcare Reform Under Biden is Uncertain

Interview with Corinne Frugoni, MD, co-chair of the California chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Frugoni discusses the work her group is doing to bring universal healthcare to California, preserving and improving the ACA if it survives a Supreme Court challenge, and assesses President-Elect Joe Biden’s agenda on health care issues. Dr. Frugoni will also talk about the urgent steps needed to control the spreading coronavirus pandemic.