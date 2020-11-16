Dr. Frugoni discusses the work her group is doing to bring universal healthcare to California, preserving and improving the ACA if it survives a Supreme Court challenge, and assesses President-Elect Joe Biden’s agenda on health care issues. Dr. Frugoni will also talk about the urgent steps needed to control the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Future of Healthcare Reform Under Biden is Uncertain
Interview with Corinne Frugoni, MD, co-chair of the California chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, conducted by Scott Harris