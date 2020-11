Interview with Christopher Vials, an associate professor of English at the University of Connecticut-Storrs, conducted by Scott Harris

Christopher Vials talks about Donald Trump’s unprecedented refusal to concede his election defeat, actively blocking a peaceful transfer of power to the incoming Biden administration and, summarizes the points raised in his recent Jacobin Magazine article, “Here’s What We Learned About the Far Right From Donald Trump’s Presidency.”

Vials also serves as the director of American Studies and co-editor of “The U.S. Antifascism Reader” with Bill Mullen.