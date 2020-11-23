Kevin Harris talks about the outcome of the 2020 election, Trump’s refusal to concede, bogus lawsuits launched to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots – and the damage being done by the Trump’s regime’s active campaign to deny the incoming Biden administration the standard transition govt. access needed, above all to address the exponential deadly spread of the coronavirus across the U.S.
Racism is Common Denominator in Support for Trump Re-Election
Interview with Kevin Harris, campaigns manager with People For the American Way, conducted by Scott Harris