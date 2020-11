Interview with Caroline Fredrickson, former president of the American Constitution Society, conducted by Scott Harris

Caroline Fredrickson examines the outcome of the 2020 election, Trump’s refusal to concede, bogus lawsuits launched to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots, and the damage being done to our nation’s democratic institutions.

Fredrickson is also a distinguished visitor from practice at Georgetown Law School and senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice.