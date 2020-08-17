A Grand Coalition Must Come Together to Defeat Trump, and Push for Progressive Change

Interview with Kevin Alexander Gray, a lifelong social justice activist and author who served as Jesse Jackson’s South Carolina presidential campaign manager in 1988. Here Gray, who is co-editor of the book, “Killing Trayvons: An Anthology of American Violence,” conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Alexander Gray talks about his views on presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate her record, and the work ahead to ensure that police violence targeting communities of color and systemic racism will be a major issue debated in the presidential campaign. As well as what activists must do after the election to maintain pressure for substantive change.

Kevin Alexander Gray is a lifelong social justice activist and author who served as Jesse Jackson’s South Carolina presidential campaign manager in 1988. Here Gray, who is co-editor of the book, “Killing Trayvons: An Anthology of American Violence.”