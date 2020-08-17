Campaign Demands New Trial for Imprisoned Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown 

Interview with Kairi Al-Amin, an attorney, and son of Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, who was the fifth chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s.

Kairi discusses his work campaigning for a new trial for his 76-year-old Muslim minister father, who is serving a life-term without parole for the March 2000 shooting of two Fulton County, Georgia deputies, one of whom died. Kairi also talks about his request for his father’s transfer from the U.S. Federal Penitentiary in Tucson, AZ, back to the state of Georgia to better meet his medical needs.