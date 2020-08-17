Trump’s Withdrawal from Arms Control Treaties, Risks Dangerous and Expensive Nuclear Arms Race

Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University with a previous 42-year government career at the CIA and State Department, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman talks about his recent article, “Trump’s War On Arms Control and Disarmament,” with a focus on the expiration of the New START Treaty in February 2021, Trump’s possible decision to resume nuclear tests after a 22-year international moratorium — and what arms control policies an incoming Biden administration would likely bring to the White House.