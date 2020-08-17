Mel Goodman talks about his recent article, “Trump’s War On Arms Control and Disarmament,” with a focus on the expiration of the New START Treaty in February 2021, Trump’s possible decision to resume nuclear tests after a 22-year international moratorium — and what arms control policies an incoming Biden administration would likely bring to the White House.
Trump’s Withdrawal from Arms Control Treaties, Risks Dangerous and Expensive Nuclear Arms Race
Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University with a previous 42-year government career at the CIA and State Department, conducted by Scott Harris