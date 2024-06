Juan Bettancourt talks about why he’s opposed to U.S. funding of Israel’s war in Gaza that has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

Senior Airman Bettancourt is part of the “Appeal for Redress v2,” a campaign modeled after the 2006 Appeal for Redress conducted during the highly unpopular occupation of Iraq, to allow soldiers to tell their representatives they are opposed to U.S. policy.