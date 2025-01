Interview with Michel S. Moushabeck is a writer, editor, publisher and the founder of Interlink Publishing, conducted by Scott Harris

Michel Moushabeck discusses his article, “Palestinians Endure Another Christmas of Genocide and Displacement,” and issues related to U.S. Middle East policy under President Biden and the future under Donald Trump. He is also founder of Interlink Publishing, a 32-year-old independent publishing house.

Moushabeck is recipient of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee’s Alex Odeh Award and is also a musician of Palestinian Arab Descent.