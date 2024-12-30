Trump Will Use Unitary Executive Theory to Impose His Grotesque Brand of Tyranny

Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and past president of the National Lawyers Guild, conducted by Scott Harris

Marjorie Cohn discusses her recent article, “Trump Is Using ‘Unitary Executive’ Theory in His Bid to Amass Supreme Power,” and issues related to Trump and co-president billionaire Elon Musk, and “Project 2025’s” blueprint to impose an authoritarian state replacing democratic institutions.