New Campaign Pressuring Biden Revives Debate on Equal Rights Amendment

Interview with Kate Kelly, Senior Director of the Women's Initiative at the Center for American Progress, and former Legislative Director for Missouri Rep. Cori Bush who helped found the first-ever Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Caucus in Congress, conducted by Scott Harris

Kate Kelly talks about the new national alliance that’s now urging President Biden to instruct the National Archivist to certify and publish the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which was approved by two-thirds of Congress and ratified by three-fourths of the states, yet remains unpublished due to disagreement regarding the seven-year time limit Congress set in its ERA preamble that expired in the 1970s.