Interview with Maha Hilal, Ph.D., an organizer with the group Witness Against Torture, co-director of Justice for Muslims Collective, conducted by Scott Harris

Maha Hilal discusses Witness Against Torture’s actions protesting the 20 years that the US has operated the military detention center at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where 39 Muslim men remain, 15 of whom have been cleared for release, 12 of whom have not been charged and are called “forever prisoners.”

Hilal is also a council member of School of the Americas Watch.