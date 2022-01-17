Two Years After Police Killed Mubarak Soulemane, Investigation and Accountability in Limbo

Interview with Stanley Heller, executive director of the New Haven-based group Promoting Enduring Peace and host of the TV news magazine "The Struggle," conducted by Scott Harris

Stanley Heller talks about the Connecticut state police shooting of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020, following a police pursuit from Norwalk after an alleged car theft. Two years later, there still has been no decision whether to indict any of the officers involved in the death of this teenager.