With US Moving Toward Democracy Collapse, Canada Must Prepare

Interview with Thomas Homer-Dixon, executive director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in Vancouver, Canada, conducted by Scott Harris

Thomas Homer-Dixon, executive director of Cascade Institute, talks about his recent opinion piece, warning of the danger Trump poses to U.S. democracy, the imposition of a right-wing dictatorship in the U.S. by the year 2030, and what Canada must do to prepare for the likely unraveling of America’s democracy.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary