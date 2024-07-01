Jeff Cohen discusses his group’s two-year effort to convince President Joe Biden to step aside in favor of another Democratic party candidate which, after Biden’s catastrophic debate performance has now culminated in widespread panic among Democrats, many of whom now agree the party must choose a new nominee to give the nation a better chance of defeating Donald Trump and his fascist agenda in the November election.
After Disastrous Debate, Urgent Calls for Joe Biden to Step Aside & Find a New Candidate
Interview with Jeff Cohen, media critic, journalist, founder of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting and co-founder of RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris