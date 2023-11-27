Hassan El-Tayyab discusses the future of the temporary “humanitarian pause” in Gaza, his group’s work advocating for a return of all the hostages, unfettered aid access, and a permanent ceasefire — as well as the urgent need to begin negotiations on reaching a just and lasting peace for all Israelis and Palestinians.
After Gaza Pause in Fighting, Exchange of Hostages for Palestinian Prisoners, Activists Push for Permanent Ceasefire
Interview with Hassan El-Tayyab, Legislative Director for Middle East Policy and Advocacy Organizer with Friends Committee on National Legislation, conducted by Scott Harris