CCAG Celebrates 52nd Anniv., Condemns Insurance Co’s Underwriting Fossil Fuel Industry Exacerbating Climate Crisis

Tom Swan talks about CCAG’s current campaigns including the recent release of a scorecard re: insurance companies underwriting of fossil fuel companies exacerbating the climate crisis; the CT Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP’s) proposal for new vehicle emissions standards, and the disinformation being spread about the proposal by legislators and their corporate allies, and CCAG’s upcoming 52nd Anniversary and Awards Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7th in West Hartford, CT.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary