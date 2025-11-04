After No Kings Day, Civil Resistance Shifting to Disrupt Business as Usual

Interview with Maria Stephan, co-lead and chief organizer with the Horizons Project and author and editor of five books on authoritarianism and civil resistance, conducted by Scott Harris

Maria Stephan assesses the recent No Kings Day protests, Trump and the Republican Party’s labeling anti-authoritarian protesters as “anti-American and terrorists,” and what new strategies and tactics may be necessary to adopt in the face of Trump’s deployment of heavily armed ICE agents and the US military to cities across the country.