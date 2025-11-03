Trump’s Crypto Pay-to-Pardon Scheme: Tip of Iceberg of Rampant Corruption

Henry Burke examines Donald Trump’s recent pardon of convicted money launderer Changpeng Zhao, which many observers link to Zhao’s boost of the Trump family’s crypto business and an “example of Trump’s Pay-to-Pardon scheme.” He also shares his views of how Trump, unlike any other U.S. president, has exploited his office to accumulate what some estimate to be more than $3 billion added to his personal fortune during the first nine months of his second term.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary