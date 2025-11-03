Project 2025 Plans to Transform Federal Social Programs into Christian Nationalist Indoctrination

Interview with Andra Watkins, a New York Times best-selling author and Project 2025 dissector on her Substack online newsletter, "For Such a Time as This," conducted by Scott Harris

Andra Watkins discusses the current government shutdown, suspension of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) food and nutrition benefits that relate to her recent, timely discussion and articles, “How Project 2025 Plans to Starve You into Faith” and “How to Starve Fascists and Cause Their Christian Nationalist Takeover of SNAP and Other Welfare Assistance to Backfire.”