After Prigozhin’s Rebellion, Putin May Be Open to Future Talks on How to End Ukraine War

Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, author and former CIA analyst, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman discusses the issues examined in his recent article “Has the Putin-Prigozhin Confrontation Opened a Door for Negotiation?” analysis that flies in the face of most conventional wisdom in Washington regarding recommendations to escalate the war in Ukraine to exploit Putin’s and Russia’s current instability and weakness after the Wagner Group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a brief rebellion.