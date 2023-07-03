Counterpoint July 3, 2023 July 3, 2023Mel Goodman: After Prigozhin’s Rebellion, Putin May Be Open to Future Talks on How to End Ukraine WarRisa Lieberwitz: Extremist Supreme Court Majority Ignores Decades of Precedent and Systemic US Racism to Overturn Affirmative ActionAhmed White: US Government Repression of Radical Wobblies Union Offers Lessons of Hope and Warning for Today’s Labor ActivistsKristin McGuire: After Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan, Advocates Continue to Push for Debt CancellationSubscribe to our Weekly Summary