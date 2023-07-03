Risa Lieberwitz assesses the US Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in college admissions across the U.S. — and how universities across the country may respond to honor their commitment to racial diversity.
Extremist Supreme Court Majority Ignores Decades of Precedent and Systemic US Racism to Overturn Affirmative Action
Risa Lieberwitz, general counsel with the American Association of University Professors and professor of Labor and Employment Law at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations