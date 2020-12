Interview with Zachary Roth, a fellow and former editorial director of the Brennan Center for Justice at Columbia University, conducted by Scott Harris

Zachary Roth is also the author of “The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy.”

Roth discuss the important issues raised in his recent article, “The Five Biggest Threats Our Democracy Faces,” where the conversation will include Trump and the Republican Party’s ongoing attempts at overturning the outcome of the nation’s 2020 presidential election.