William Rivers Pitt discusses his recent article, “Did Trump Deliberately Pursue Genocide via His “Herd Immunity” Strategy?” re: recent news reports which found through internal emails that top Trump appointee Paul Alexander, repeatedly urged top health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to Covid-19 and allow millions of Americans to be infected by the virus.
Trump’s ‘Herd Immunity’ Policies Aimed to Infect Millions of Americans
Interview with William Rivers Pitt, senior editor and lead columnist with Truthout.org, conducted by Scott Harris