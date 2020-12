Interview with Jeff Cohen, founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Cohen is also the co-founder of the online activism group, RootsAction.org.

Cohen will talk about RootsAction’s new “No Honeymoon” campaign that will mobilize grassroots pressure on Joe Biden from across the country demanding his incoming administration take legislative action on a $15 federal minimum wage, cancelation of student debt, a major rollback of mass incarceration, the Green New Deal and ending U.S. military intervention.