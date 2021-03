Interview with Jonathan Rosenblum the author of "Beyond $15: Immigrant Workers, Faith Activists, and the Revival of the Labor Movement," conducted by Scott Harris

Jonathan Rosenblum talks about his recent article, “Resisting Amazon Is Not Futile,” and what’s at stake in the current organizing drive of Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, and the opportunities and challenges for the U.S. labor movement in the post-Trump, post-Covid era.

Rosenblum also works as a community organizer for Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant