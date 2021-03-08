Bob Gillis and Joe Gaylin talk about their effort to pass the PROTECT Act, legislation which would create minimum standards (8 hours out of cell) and restore independent oversight for Connecticut corrections, among other important provisions. The group recently won a major victory with the announced closing of Northern Correctional by the end of this July.
Coalition Campaigns to End Solitary Confinement in Connecticut Prisons
Interview with Bob Gillis and Joe Gaylin of the group Stop Solitary CT, conducted by Scott Harris