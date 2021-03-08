Bob Gillis and Joe Gaylin talk about their effort to pass the PROTECT Act, legislation which would create minimum standards (8 hours out of cell) and restore independent oversight for Connecticut corrections, among other important provisions. The group recently won a major victory with the announced closing of Northern Correctional by the end of this July.
White Supremacists, Armed Militia Groups a Continuing Threat to US Democracy
Interview with Devin Burghart, executive director of the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris